Electronic and big beat pioneer Fatboy Slim is coming to Athens with what promises to be an awesome show on July 14. The British act that rose to super-stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s and has performed at celebrated locations across the world – including the Great Wall of China – will be appearing, with free admission, at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org).

