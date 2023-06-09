Synoikismoi | Elefsina | June 9-28
A festival within the ongoing Eleusis European Capital of Culture 2023 program, Synoikismoi, named after the Greek word for an amalgamation of tribes, villages or towns, celebrates the western Attica city and its denizens. Using different venues across Elefsina, the multimedia event features dance, music, theater, performance art, food and much more. For details about the festival and other events taking place in the cultural capital program, visit 2023eleusis.eu.