WHAT'S ON

Synoikismoi | Elefsina | June 9-28

Synoikismoi | Elefsina | June 9-28
[Shutterstock]

A festival within the ongoing Eleusis European Capital of Culture 2023 program, Synoikismoi, named after the Greek word for an amalgamation of tribes, villages or towns, celebrates the western Attica city and its denizens. Using different venues across Elefsina, the multimedia event features dance, music, theater, performance art, food and much more. For details about the festival and other events taking place in the cultural capital program, visit 2023eleusis.eu.

Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cultural Routes | Everywhere | May 27-28
WHAT'S ON

Cultural Routes | Everywhere | May 27-28

Cocktail Festival | Athens | May 26 – June 10
WHAT'S ON

Cocktail Festival | Athens | May 26 – June 10

Athens City Festival | Athens | Through May
WHAT'S ON

Athens City Festival | Athens | Through May

Repair Cafe | Athens | April 25
WHAT'S ON

Repair Cafe | Athens | April 25

Bike Festival | Athens | March 31 – April 2
WHAT'S ON

Bike Festival | Athens | March 31 – April 2

Cultural Capital Opening Ceremony | Elefsina | February 4 & 5
WHAT'S ON

Cultural Capital Opening Ceremony | Elefsina | February 4 & 5