John Cale & Band | Athens | June 19
A pioneer with a six-decade career marked by major milestones like founding the Velvet Underground and discovering the likes of the Stooges, Iggy Pop and Patti Smith, Welsh musician, composer and producer John Cale is performing at the Herod Atticus Theater as part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). For this special show that was conceived especially for the splendid Roman-era odeon, he is joined by his band and the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra.