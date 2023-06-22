WHAT'S ON

Giannis Haroulis | Crete | July 31 – August 7

The talented Greek singer, songwriter and lute player Giannis Haroulis will be performing in various locations on Crete this summer. The musician who fuses rock with Greek folk music, including traditional Cretan sounds, will kick off his tour at the Municipal Stadium in his hometown, Hania on July 31. The other venues include the Anoixto Theatro in Perama Milopotamou, Pachia Ammos at Limanaki and Elmepa in Iraklio. For tickets and more information, go to ticketservices.gr.

 

