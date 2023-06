British-Irish folk rock band the Waterboys are coming back to Greece this summer for another electrifying show. The Big Music outfit formed in 1983 and known for hits including “The Whole of the Moon” will be performing at the Herod Atticus Theater as part of the Athens-Epidaurus Festival. Tickets can be purchased on the Athens-Epidaurus Festival site, aefestival.gr.

