The iconoclastic Berlin-based pianist, composer and producer Nils Frahm will be performing at the Herod Atticus Theater as part of the Athens-Epidaurus Festival. Known for his captivating concerts, Frahm is renowned for his unconventionally compelling piano playing that has won him fans all over the world. Tickets are available on the Athens-Epidaurus Festival website, aefestival.gr.

