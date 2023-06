The legendary English rock band will be joining the lineup of this year’s Rockwave Festival. Cited in the Guinness Book of World Records as the loudest band, Deep Purple comprised one part of the “unholy trinity” of hard rock and metal music back in the 1970s, along with Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. Many rebelled with Deep Purple, others were raised on it, and no matter how many years go by, their relevance remains undying.

