Cine Fix | Αthens | To October
The Municipality of Iraklio Attica is offering a unique cinematic experience in the cool park setting of Ktima Fix. Showcasing a selection of beloved Greek and foreign classic films for both adults and children, screenings at Cine Fix will start at 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In alignment with the municipality’s axioms of making cultural experiences accessible, entrance to the open-air cinema is free. For more information, visit cinemaalive.org/cine-fix.