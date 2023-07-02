WHAT'S ON

Cine Fix | Αthens | To October

The Municipality of Iraklio Attica is offering a unique cinematic experience in the cool park setting of Ktima Fix. Showcasing a selection of beloved Greek and foreign classic films for both adults and children, screenings at Cine Fix will start at 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In alignment with the municipality’s axioms of making cultural experiences accessible, entrance to the open-air cinema is free. For more information, visit cinemaalive.org/cine-fix.

 

