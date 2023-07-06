Dionysus, the 13th Month | Mykonos | July 9 – September 24

Lydia Venieri pays homage to Dionysus, the 13th god of Olympus, with her sculptural installation, as part of the Mykonos Art Festival 2023 (mykonosartfestival.com) near the Archaeological Museum of Mykonos. Famed for his ability to bring about transformative healing and inspiration, the ancient Greek god is deeply intertwined with the island’s identity, embodying its original energy and the transformative power of play, which still permeates its traditions. Venieri’s installation consists of two parts: a collection of metal animal figures that create a “fantasy” sanctuary, and a grand metal composition titled “Symposium,” a gathering place for sacred spirits.

