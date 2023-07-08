Because We Are Together | Athens | To October 10
The National Museum of Contemporary Art (emst.gr) presents the debut showcase of Mikhail Karikis’ artwork in Greece, featuring a selection of six immersive audiovisual installations spanning the past decade of the artist’s career, alongside supplementary smaller works, photographs and texts. Karikis, a prominent figure in Greece’s cultural diaspora, employs the powerful combination of moving images, sound, and collaborative practices to shed light on pressing social, political, and environmental concerns, drawing inspiration from global history, literature, and avant-garde music. This exhibition weaves together diverse narratives of solidarity, as individuals from various backgrounds unite in their shared quest for a brighter future.