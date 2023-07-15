WHAT'S ON

Lindsey Stirling | Athens | July 17

Technopolis (athens-technopolis.gr) welcomes outstanding violinist Lindsey Stirling for her first performance in Greece. With her extraordinary blend of electric violin and dance music, Stirling has become quite the trailblazer, amassing a dedicated fan base and earning accolades including two Billboard Music Awards. Her recent Christmas album, “Warmer in the Winter,” surpassed major pop stars on the holiday charts, solidifying her position as a groundbreaking musician. 

 

