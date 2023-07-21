Cine Fix | Αthens | to August

Cine Fix has collaborated with Cinema Alive (cinemaalive.org) for The Movies in the Park program, aiming to provide accessible cultural spaces. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout August, visitors can enjoy free movie nights in a 27-acre green space. The program is packed with a vast range of films, from cult classics to recent releases, there is something for everyone. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Viva Las Vegas, Grease and High Fidelity are just a few picks from the wonderful cinema program.

