Specimens of the Soil | Santorini | July 28 – September 7

Sealed Earth Gallery (sealedearth.art) in Imerovigli on Santorini presents a group show featuring an array of talented Greek artists, including Panos Profitis, Tserionis Giorgos, Pavlidou Nasia and Hope. Curated by Loukia Thomopoulou, this exhibition showcases contemporary ceramics that weave together form, texture and color to create mesmerizing narratives, allowing the audience to embark on a visual journey surrounded by the Aegean Sea and explore the diverse expressions of Earth as a medium.

