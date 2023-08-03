Irish Wings | Paxos | To August 8

The 2023 Irish Wings Festival is showcasing an exhibition at the Old School of Logo on Paxos, featuring six distinguished contemporary Irish ceramists who will be exhibiting in Greece for the first time. Isobel Egan, Sinead Fagan, Jane Jermyn, Ann McBride, Marcus O’Mahony and Kathleen Standen will present their works, creating a dynamic visual dialogue with seven of their Greek counterparts, including George Vavatsis, Mirka Drapaniotou, Manos Kalamenios, Haroula Koropoulis, Iosifina Kosma, Angeliki Papadopoulou and Ilias Christopoulos. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity for the local and international audience to explore the diversity and expressiveness of contemporary Irish and Greek ceramic art.

