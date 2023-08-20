Like Silk | Soufli | To November 13

Bridging Greek and Japanese culture, the exhibition “Like Silk” is taking place at the Art of Silk Museum in Soufli, northeastern Greece. Set up by the Corfu Museum of Asian Art and the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation (PIOP) (piop.gr), under the aegis of the Japanese Embassy in Greece, the exhibition offers displays of select antiquities from the museum’s collections. Along with the exhibition, PIOP is coordinating a workshop where natural materials are utilized in composing decorative sculptures on the subject of Japanese fans.

