Tale of Tools | Athens | To September 3

In “The Tale of Tools: The Untold Narrative of Wooden Handiwork Implements from Greece,” the Benaki Museum (benaki.org) has put together a very informative presentation that showcases beautifully crafted tools used in traditional spinning, sewing, knitting and embroidery. The show consists of a large number of exhibits – some of which were produced by prisoners in Greece from the late 19th century to, roughly, the 1950s – which are displayed in a way that demonstrates its purpose and how it was handled by the user.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy