WHAT'S ON

Tale of Tools | Athens | To September 3

Tale of Tools | Athens | To September 3

In “The Tale of Tools: The Untold Narrative of Wooden Handiwork Implements from Greece,” the Benaki Museum (benaki.org) has put together a very informative presentation that showcases beautifully crafted tools used in traditional spinning, sewing, knitting and embroidery. The show consists of a large number of exhibits – some of which were produced by prisoners in Greece from the late 19th century to, roughly, the 1950s – which are displayed in a way that demonstrates its purpose and how it was handled by the user. 

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Phoenix – Agon | Thessaloniki | To September 13
WHAT'S ON

Phoenix – Agon | Thessaloniki | To September 13

Like Silk | Soufli | To November 13
WHAT'S ON

Like Silk | Soufli | To November 13

No Woman’s Land | Thessaloniki | To September 16
WHAT'S ON

No Woman’s Land | Thessaloniki | To September 16

Ephemeral | Patra | To August 26
WHAT'S ON

Ephemeral | Patra | To August 26

Irish Wings | Paxos | To August 8
WHAT'S ON

Irish Wings | Paxos | To August 8

Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20
WHAT'S ON

Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20