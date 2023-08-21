Tale of Tools | Athens | To September 3
In “The Tale of Tools: The Untold Narrative of Wooden Handiwork Implements from Greece,” the Benaki Museum (benaki.org) has put together a very informative presentation that showcases beautifully crafted tools used in traditional spinning, sewing, knitting and embroidery. The show consists of a large number of exhibits – some of which were produced by prisoners in Greece from the late 19th century to, roughly, the 1950s – which are displayed in a way that demonstrates its purpose and how it was handled by the user.