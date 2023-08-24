Routes in Marpissa | Paros | August 25-27

Around 50 volunteers from a range of creative backgrounds are the driving force behind Routes of Marpissa, a homegrown initiative to acquaint visitors with the “authentic” side of one of this lovely Parian village. The festival comprises walks, visits to the workshops of local craftsmen and women and to the studios of creative transplants, talks and presentations, workshops for kids and grown-ups, screenings, concerts and other events aimed at encouraging a sense of community, not to mention a big party. All of the events are free of charge. For more, visit stimarpissa.gr.

