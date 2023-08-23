Messolonghi By Locals | Messolonghi | August 25-27

Seeking to share their culture and history, a group of Messolonghi locals have created an itinerary of routes around the historic western Greek town and other initiatives. These include the weekend-long festival (messolonghibylocals.com), which comprises nature and history walks around the city and its environs, visits to museums and archaeological sites, introductions to the traditional cuisine, displays of traditional dancing and music, art exhibitions and more.

