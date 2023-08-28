Pavlos – The Roots | Messinia | To September 10

The Panos and Ilias Iliopoulos Museum in Filiatra, in Messinia, southwest Peloponnese, is hosting an exhibition of works by the pioneering Greek artist Pavlos (1930-2019). Titled “Roots,” the exhibition, which has been curated by Kapopoulos Fine Arts and Christos Tsorovas, seeks to reconnect the late artist with his place of birth. It comprises several landmark pieces as well as lesser-known compositions that cast light on the evolution of his signature style. The museum, at 11 Zacharion Street, is open daily from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

