Encore | Athens | To September 10

Organized by the City of Athens at the Municipal Gallery on downtown Leonidou & Myllerou streets, “Encore” offers a showcase of new Greek art. Even though it features 33 pieces by painters who are all in or around their 40s, the show, according to its curators, is not about highlighting a certain age group, so much as it is about discovering new trends and styles in the local art scene. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

