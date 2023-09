The two-day Off The Hook festival dedicated to hip-hop culture returns on September 8-9. Prominent artists from Greece, Europe and the United States are set to converge for an unforgettable event that pays homage to the hip-hop scene. Slated to perform and Psycho Realm, Kool G Rap and Bloody Hawk, among many others. For tickets and details, visit Viva’s more.com.



