Mystery 299 | Elefsina | September 27-29

The Mystery 299 international symposium titled “How to Change Our Mind, to Change the World” will have distinguished speakers, researchers and artists from all over the world. It will take place at the Venue Iris Factory (Mouriki Athanasiou & Anastasiou) in Elefsina. The symposium will explore ways of evolving towards a higher level of consciousness in order to address contemporary global challenges and contribute to the protection of life on our planet. The event is taking place in the framework of the 2023 Eleusis European Capital of Culture and is organized by the World Human Forum. Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr.

