Opening Nights | Athens | September 27 – October 9
The 29th Athens International Film Festival Opening Nights (en.aiff.gr) will introduce audiences to some of the best independent productions of the year. The complete program of the festival has been announced and can be viewed online. Viewers will get the chance to catch a screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s latest saga, a truly special occasion, as AIFF is one of just three international film festivals to have secured this premiere. Closing the festival is “The Boy and the Heron” by master of animation Hayao Miyazaki, who announced his retirement from the industry five years ago but, luckily, didn’t keep his promise. Secure your tickets at Viva’s more.com.