Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead | Athens | October 4-7
British theater company Complicite brings “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead,” an innovative play based on a novel by Olga Tokarczuk (awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature), to the Onassis Stegi (10-109 Syngrou) from October 4 to 7. Part eco-thriller and part black comedy, the production, directed by Simon McBurney, has received high praise in international media. Tickets range from 5 to 60 euros and are available at tickets.onassis.org.