Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead | Athens | October 4-7

British theater company Complicite brings “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead,” an innovative play based on a novel by Olga Tokarczuk (awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature), to the Onassis Stegi (10-109 Syngrou) from October 4 to 7. Part eco-thriller and part black comedy, the production, directed by Simon McBurney, has received high praise in international media. Tickets range from 5 to 60 euros and are available at tickets.onassis.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy