Telenova are an Australian alt-indie trio who won over Greek radio listeners with their 2021 single “Bones.” Their music combines electronica and trip-hop with a sense of dark romanticism, stemming from Angeline Armstrong’s soothing voice. They will make their debut in Athens at Gazarte’s Roof Stage (32-34 Voutadon) on October 6. Costing 20 euros, pre-sale tickets are available at gazarte.gr.

