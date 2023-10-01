Oktoberfest | Athens | October 5-8
Several cities worldwide are simultaneously coming together under the official Oktoberfest banner, and this year, Athens is joining in. Mark your calendars for this four-day fiesta that will take over the Old OSY Depot (Pireos & Ermou). Visitors will get to enjoy delicious German beer, including limited-edition ales straight from Bavaria. There will also be authentic German food, lederhosen (traditional Bavarian breeches), stand-up performances, and all-around beer-induced mirth. With your 5-euro daily ticket you’ll also get a limited edition beer glass! Book your tickets at Viva’s more.com.