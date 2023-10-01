WHAT'S ON

Oktoberfest | Athens | October 5-8

Several cities worldwide are simultaneously coming together under the official Oktoberfest banner, and this year, Athens is joining in. Mark your calendars for this four-day fiesta that will take over the Old OSY Depot (Pireos & Ermou). Visitors will get to enjoy delicious German beer, including limited-edition ales straight from Bavaria. There will also be authentic German food, lederhosen (traditional Bavarian breeches), stand-up performances, and all-around beer-induced mirth. With your 5-euro daily ticket you’ll also get a limited edition beer glass! Book your tickets at Viva’s more.com.

Festival

Opening Nights | Athens | September 27 – October 9
Agorafoviko | Athens | September 22-23
AnimaSyros 2023 | Syros | September 26 – October 1
Vegan Life | Athens | September 30 – October 1
Mystery 299 | Elefsina | September 27-29
Off The Hook | Athens | September 8-9
