Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18

[Kate Kondratieva]

A force to be reckoned with, Ukrainian pianist Lubomyr Melnyk is known as the creator of “continuous music,” as well as his ability to play up to 19 notes per second with each hand. Influenced by classical and minimalist music, he has composed over 120 works for solo and double piano. Performance-goers will get to experience his incredible virtuosity at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron, 115 Vasilissis Sofias). Tickets are available at webtics.megaron.gr, ranging from 9 to 45 euros.

