The Athens Cocktails Party brings together mixologists from some of the best bars in the Greek capital. Sip on any fine cocktail you fancy at the revamped Kypseli Municipal Market, one of the liveliest meeting points in the city. Athens Cocktails is the project of George Apergis, founder of local electronic music collective Modular Expansion, so you can be sure there’ll be some seriously good tunes in the mix. Admission is free.

