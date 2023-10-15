WHAT'S ON

In the Name of Humanity | Athens | October 17 – February 18

In the Name of Humanity | Athens | October 17 – February 18

On the centenary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, the American School of Classical Studies in Athens presents an exhibition on the US aid extended to Greece from 1918 to 1929. The exhibition draws on a rich array of resources, including correspondence, official documents, rare publications, photographs, artifacts, posters, short films, and handicrafts. The opening of the exhibition will take place on October 17 at Cotsen Hall (61 Souidias), starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. See ascsa.edu.gr for more information.

Exhibition

READ MORE
