In the Name of Humanity | Athens | October 17 – February 18

On the centenary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, the American School of Classical Studies in Athens presents an exhibition on the US aid extended to Greece from 1918 to 1929. The exhibition draws on a rich array of resources, including correspondence, official documents, rare publications, photographs, artifacts, posters, short films, and handicrafts. The opening of the exhibition will take place on October 17 at Cotsen Hall (61 Souidias), starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. See ascsa.edu.gr for more information.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy