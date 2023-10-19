Platforms Project | Athens | October 26-29

Platforms Project has been supporting the international independent art community for the past 10 years. Technopolis (technopolic.gr) hosts this year’s independent art fair with over 900 creatives from 24 countries and 56 artistic platforms. Open Studios, which presents student-run works and specific creative projects from eight Athens School of Fine Arts’ studios, will also run as a parallel project. For the first time, the Platforms Project expanded to include other artistic forms such as theater, music, architecture and design. Admission is free.

