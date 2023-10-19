Parallel Viewing | Athens | November 2- February 4

Seventy works belonging to the Greek art collection of the Bank of Greece – one of the finest of its kind in the world – will be hosted by the B&M Theocharakis Foundation (thf.gr) in the exhibition “Parallel Viewing,” opening on November 2. The exhibition includes selected pieces by the greats like Nikolaos Gyzis, Yiannis Tsarouchis, Panagiotis Tetsis and Konstantinos Maleas, but also works by important modern and contemporary painters, some of which will be exhibited for the first time, initiating a dialogue between older and newer art. Admission is free of charge.

