Gadjo Dilo | Athens | November 12 – December 21

Local act Gadjo Dilo was established back in 2009 with the sole purpose of reanimating the jazz manouche (gypsy jazz) musical idiom that the Romani jazz guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt first made famous in Paris back in the 1930s. Every Sunday from November 12 to December 17, as well as on Thursday, December 21, the band, which has become a favorite among Athenian audiences, will be playing the popular Gazarte roof stage (gazarte.gr), and tickets can be had from 10 euros at Viva’s more.com.

