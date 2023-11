The Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation (laskaridisfoundation.org) is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Ioannis Armiriotis aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues. The images illustrate everyday struggles but are also intended to strengthen and encourage the voices of those suffering from mental health disorders. The opening is on November 13 at 6 p.m.

