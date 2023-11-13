WHAT'S ON

Dems Abroad | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 14-15

Dems Abroad | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 14-15
Democrat Gabe Amo gives both thumbs up to the room full of election night supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at The Guild in Pawtucket, RI, after winning Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat. The former White House aide will become the state’s first Black candidate elected to the US House. (Kris Craig/AP)

A gathering to discuss the November 7 US elections (included gubernatorial and state legislative elections in a few states, as well as numerous citizen initiatives, mayoral races, and a variety of other local offices on the ballot) and connect US voters with new friends in Athens will take place at the Olympias Rooftop Bar (57 Athinas, 6th floor) from 6-9 p.m. on November 15, organized by the Athens Chapter of Democrats Abroad Greece. A similar meeting will take place at the Dubliner (16 Katouni) in Thessaloniki on November 14, starting at 7 p.m. For more information on both events, visit democratsabroad.org/gr.

US

