Dems Abroad | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 14-15
A gathering to discuss the November 7 US elections (included gubernatorial and state legislative elections in a few states, as well as numerous citizen initiatives, mayoral races, and a variety of other local offices on the ballot) and connect US voters with new friends in Athens will take place at the Olympias Rooftop Bar (57 Athinas, 6th floor) from 6-9 p.m. on November 15, organized by the Athens Chapter of Democrats Abroad Greece. A similar meeting will take place at the Dubliner (16 Katouni) in Thessaloniki on November 14, starting at 7 p.m. For more information on both events, visit democratsabroad.org/gr.