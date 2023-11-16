Christmas Factory | Athens | November 25 – January 6
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Christmas Factory at Technopolis (athens-technopolis.gr). For this special occasion, Santa and his trusty elves will be going all out with live shows, an amusement park, an ice rink, face-painting and storytelling sessions, stilt walkers, festive dancing and delicious treats. Old Saint Nick himself will be there, so make sure you queue up and take an elfie with the Man in Red. This year the festivities start on November 25, giving families plenty of time to plan their Christmas shopping for loved ones. The entrance fee ranges between 4 and 17 euros at the door.