Intangible Cultural Heritage | Athens | November 24-26

The 1st Meeting of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Network is being organized by the Directorate of Newer Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and will take place on November 24-26 at the Serafeio of the Municipality of Athens (Petrou Ralli & Pireos). A series of lectures and discussions (in Greek) will take place during the celebratory three-day event, which commemorates 20 years since the adoption of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (UNESCO 2003). Admission is free. More information can be found at ayla.culture.gr.

