SYN/BIOSES | Athens | November 25-26

An experimental literature and performance festival, SYN/BIOSES, will take place at EIGHT, the Critical Institute for Arts and Politics (8 Polytechniou). Acclaimed writers, performers and poets, including Hannah Silva and Ariel Yelen, will present their work during this two-day exploration and celebration of syn/biosis, understood as the opposite of dystopia and disconnection. To view the full program, visit the Facebook page “A Glimpse Of / new narratives for the now.”

