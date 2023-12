Christmas would not be the same without the Speakeasy Swing Band party at Gazarte Ground Stage (gazarte.gr). The Greek band has been touring Greece and abroad since 2010, moving the crowds to the sounds of jazz, swing, blues and Dixieland. Presale tickets cost 10 euros at Viva’s more.com or 12 euros at the door.

