The False David | Athens | December 19 

Imre Thormann studied the art of Japanese butoh dance theater for seven years after becoming Switzerland’s taekwondo champion in 1984. Athens welcomes the Swiss-born dancer for a unique performance of butoh at the Nous Theater (theatrenous-creativespace.com). In the solo performance “The False David,” Thormann negotiates the anti-heroic dimensions of the human body through the archetypal figure of the False David, a figure whose characteristics contradict the traditional heroic model of the fighting superhero. French clarinetist Pierre Lassailly will accompany the performance. Tickets cost 15 euros at ticketmaster.gr.

 

Dance

