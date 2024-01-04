WHAT'S ON

Aether | Athens | January 16

Aether | Athens | January 16

The electronic music producer and avid experimenter (not to mention PhD of computational biology) Max Cooper is no stranger to our shores, as his IDM tunes resonate with Greeks. The Irish artist returns to the Greek capital, this time at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), to present “Aether,” a “vivid 3D sound/visual light field installation that highlights the beauty, intensity and emotions evoked by basic forms and sounds.” Cooper and the Architecture Social Club have been experimenting with a new kind of audiovisual experience for years, and “Aether” is the result. Tickets start at 18 euros at webtics.megaron.gr.

Music

