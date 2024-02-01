Nothing But Thieves | Athens | April 19

After the first concert arranged for April 20 sold out, Jameson Connects has booked the Essex band Nothing but Thieves for a second date on April 19 at the Old OSY Depot (Pireos & Ermou). The rising stars of the British music scene are making their Athens debut at the peak of their career. Their recent album “Dead Club City,” released this past summer, soared to No 1 on the UK charts. In an era when guitar-driven music is scarce, Nothing but Thieves reign as the beacon of modern British alternative rock, with hits like “Amsterdam,” “Trip Switch” and “Sorry.” Tickets for the second date are already scarce, and cost 24 euros at Viva’s more.com.

