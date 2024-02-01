Curtis Lundy Quartet ft. Craig Handy | Athens | February 9-12

Double bassist, composer and orchestrator Curtis Lundy is set to grace the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) with his quartet for four nights, from February 9 to 12. Emerging from the golden era of straight-ahead and hard-bop jazz, Lundy stands as one of the most iconic and sought-after musicians on the contemporary jazz scene, known for his robust yet profoundly lyrical playing style. With Grammy nominations and global acclaim, Lundy’s extensive musical journey defines him as the true leader of the ensemble he presents. Joining him in Athens is the exceptional tenor saxophonist Craig Handy, along with pianist Jordan Williams and drummer Eric Kennedy, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Tickets start from 20 euros at halfnote.gr.

