Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss brings his new show “Can’t” to the Christmas Theater (137 Veikou, Galatsi, ct.gr) on March 8, following two sold-out performances in Greece two years ago. Renowned for his unfiltered humor, Sloss is a top figure in modern comedy, captivating audiences worldwide. Adults only. Tickets range between 28 and 60 euros from Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy