This May, the third edition of This is Athens – City Festival returns with over 250 events across the city. As the largest spring festival in the Greek capital, it is designed with sustainability in mind, promising an enriching cultural experience for all. Visit cityfestival.thisisathens.org for the detailed program. The majority of the activities are free.

