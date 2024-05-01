WHAT'S ON

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, Yo-Yo Ma | Athens | June 15

The Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr) presents a spectacular show featuring three legends of classical music: The superstar classical trio of Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma will perform on the stage of the Herodes Atticus Odeon (Dionysiou Aeropagitou) next to the Acropolis this summer. Each of these remarkable musicians is renowned for their virtuosity. Together they have formed a symphonic dream team that has enchanted audiences around the world, selling out venues with their all-Beethoven repertoire. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com. 

