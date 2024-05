Dire Straits Legacy, comprising former members of the legendary British rock band, are set to perform at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi (100 Pireos) on June 27. Drawing from six platinum albums, DSL’s incredible live shows feature classic Dire Straits hits including “Money for Nothing” and “Sultans of Swing.” Tickets start from 39 euros at Viva’s more.com.

