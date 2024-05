The Project Gallery (3 Normanou) unveils Greek musician and artist Aristomenis Theodoropoulos’ new solo exhibition titled “Echo,” curated by Foteini Vergidou. The artist draws inspiration from the ancient Greek myth of the mountain nymph Echo, intertwining it with musicality and enchantment. Featuring a series of new canvas paintings, the exhibit culminates in an auditory landscape composed by Theodoropoulos himself. Entrance to the exhibition is free.

