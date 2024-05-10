Tattoo Convention | Athens | May 17-19

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of body art at the Athens Tattoo Convention. Over three days, tattoo enthusiasts can explore booths showcasing intricate designs and find inspiration for their next ink masterpiece. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned collector, this festival offers something for everyone. Beyond tattoos, there is live music, delectable street food and an electric atmosphere. Held at the Faliro Olympic Arena, you can buy a three-day pass for 24 euros or a single-day entrance at 12 euros.

