Anohni & The Johnsons | Athens | June 13

After a decade-long hiatus from live performances, English-born singer-songwriter Anohni reunites with The Johnsons at the Odeon of Herod Atticus (Dionysiou Aeropagiotou), as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). Since their formation in 1998, the group has fearlessly explored themes of animism and eco-feminism, blending genres from electronic to avant-classical. Anohni’s solo albums, like 2016’s “Hopelessness” and 2023’s “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross,” have garnered critical acclaim for their socio-political commentary and experimental soundscapes. Tickets range from 40 to 170 euros at Viva’s more.com.

