Techno(s)cene | Athens | May 16-26

The Athens Digital Arts Festival, known as Techno(s)cene, is set to showcase the cutting-edge fusion of art, technology and imagination. Taking place in downtown Santaroza Square, the festival will feature installations, talks and performances exploring the future of digital culture. With thousands of submissions from around the globe and a star-studded guest list, the 20th ADAF promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of the digital realm. Stay tuned for the full program announcement and pre-book your tickets at 2024.adaf.gr.

